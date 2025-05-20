Browns Nation

Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Browns Officially Announce Partnership With NFL Hall Of Famer

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Charles Woodson-Browns connection might raise eyebrows given his Michigan roots, but the Ohio native is officially joining Cleveland’s NFL franchise.

Without leaving his Florida residence, Woodson has secured a limited ownership stake in the Cleveland Browns, mirroring Tom Brady’s recent Raiders investment and adding another former Wolverine to the NFL ownership landscape.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee, Super Bowl Champion and Ohio Native Charles Woodson as a limited partner to the ownership group for the Cleveland Browns,” the Browns announced.

Reports suggest, this transaction involves Woodson purchasing a 0.1% stake from majority owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

Woodson brings an impeccable football pedigree to the ownership group.

His legendary status spans both collegiate and professional levels, but his contributions extend well beyond his playing career.

His business acumen, leadership qualities, and community involvement make him a valuable addition to the Browns organization.

Despite his Wolverine allegiance that might complicate matters for some Ohio football fans, Woodson’s local ties run deep.

Born and raised in Fremont, just 85 miles west of Cleveland, he first made his mark at Ross High School before his storied Michigan career.

There, he accomplished something extraordinary by winning the Heisman Trophy while excelling on both offense and defense.

Selected fourth overall in the 1998 NFL Draft, Woodson crafted a Hall of Fame career marked by excellence and versatility.

Now, the Cleveland Browns welcome this football icon as a stakeholder, believing his perspective and leadership will contribute significantly to their organizational vision going forward.

Yagya Bhargava
