Insider Says Browns Could Make Surprise Move With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation continues to evolve as new information emerges about Deshaun Watson’s recovery timeline.

What once seemed like a lost season for the former Pro Bowl signal caller now appears less certain.

Many observers assumed Watson might be sidelined for the entire 2025 season, but recent developments suggest otherwise.

According to Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot, the organization has not closed the door on a potential Watson return.

“You can gain a sense that he is trying to make this comeback. Now, whether or not he will be welcomed back to the field with open arms, that remains to be seen. But right now, at this moment, the Browns have not ruled him out for 2025 – later in the season. All they’ve told us so far is that he will miss significant time this season. Stranger things have happened in Cleveland Browns football history. So, I don’t know that we can completely, completely slam the door shut on it,” Cabot said.

Watson suffered a devastating Achilles tear in October 2024, followed by another tear of the same tendon in January 2025.

This double injury initially cast serious doubt on his availability for the upcoming campaign.

In response, the Cleveland Browns built significant depth at the position, bringing in veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco while also adding rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

The implications of a potential Watson return create an intriguing dynamic within the quarterback room.

After tearing his Achilles last October and undergoing surgery in January, Watson has been steadily progressing in his rehabilitation process.

While the Browns seem unlikely to accelerate his return timeline, the financial stakes remain considerable given the record-setting, fully guaranteed $230 million contract Watson received in 2022.

With five quarterbacks potentially vying for roster spots, including Watson, the Cleveland Browns face difficult decisions ahead.

