Analyst Reveals Shocking Statistic About Cleveland Browns Stadium

Until the Cleveland Browns hired GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski before the 2020 NFL season, the organization suffered a nearly two-decade playoff drought.

Berry’s rebuild of the roster has given Stefanski a team he has taken to the playoffs twice in four seasons while earning two Coach of the Year honors in the process.

Despite all of the recent success, one shocking statistic shared by Danny Cunningham remains unaccomplished by the franchise’s stadium.

The Twitter post revealed that Cleveland Browns Stadium – first utilized during the team’s rebirth in 1999 – is the only active stadium in the NFL to have never hosted a playoff game.

WILD: Cleveland #Browns Stadium is the only active stadium in the league to never host a playoff game 🤯 (Via @RealDCunningham) pic.twitter.com/XJztc0EXw8 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 1, 2024

Since the franchise’s rebirth, Cleveland has made three playoff appearances with a 1-3 record.

The last time Cleveland hosted a playoff game was under coach Bill Belichick during the 1994 NFL season, a game the Browns won 20-13 over the New England Patriots.

Cleveland Municipal Stadium was the host of that playoff game, a facility that was demolished after the end of the 1995 season to make way for Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Another reason Cleveland’s stadium has not hosted a playoff game is the Browns last won their division in 1989, a drought that is the longest active streak in the NFL.

No other NFL franchise has a drought that stretches beyond the current century.

Under the playoff structure, the team with the best record receives a bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs while the other three division winners in each conference host the playoff contests during the Wild Card weekend.

NEXT:

Analyst Hints Nick Chubb Could Be Ready For Season Opener