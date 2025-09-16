Insider Predicts Unfortunate Outlook For Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns face quarterback uncertainty this season as rookie Shedeur Sanders appears unlikely to see significant playing time.

Multiple analysts have expressed doubt about the fifth-round pick’s immediate role in Cleveland’s offense.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo sparked a discussion with a ‘Fact or Fiction’ question about Sanders’ role.

He asked insider Tony Grossi whether Sanders would start three or more games for the Browns this season.

“I’m gonna say fiction. And you know why I say that now? Because I think once Gabriel gets in, he’s not gonna have a reason to give it up. I like what I see,” Grossi said.

Shedeur Sanders will start 3 or more games for the Browns this season? @TonyGrossi says FICTION because he thinks Dillon Gabriel will hold onto the job…. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/4UlJwPQS9a — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 15, 2025

Joe Flacco remains Cleveland’s established starter with rookie Dillon Gabriel positioned as the clear backup.

This hierarchy defines the Browns’ current quarterback depth chart and limits Sanders’ opportunities for meaningful snaps.

Sanders showed promise during preseason action but has since seen his role diminish significantly.

Reports indicate he receives limited practice repetitions and rarely participates in scout-team work.

This development suggests Sanders likely won’t be active on game days unless injuries create unexpected circumstances.

It’s very clear by now that the organization prioritizes Gabriel’s development while relying on veteran leadership to stabilize the offense.

The Browns potentially view Sanders as a long-term developmental project rather than an immediate contributor.

Sanders continues working behind the scenes, receiving developmental repetitions away from public scrutiny.

The team appears determined to manage his progress carefully while waiting for appropriate opportunities to evaluate his readiness.

Shedeur might be inactive for now, yet Cleveland’s struggles will soon spark louder demands to get Sanders involved.

