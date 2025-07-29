Browns Owner Addresses Arch Manning Draft Rumors

The Cleveland Browns opened training camp facing a quarterback dilemma that extends beyond their current roster.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined for the 2025 season due to a ruptured Achilles, the team must evaluate four candidates while managing speculation about future prospects.

Recent rumors have connected Browns ownership to Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

The buzz around Manning has grown as he prepares for his first season as the presumed starter in college.

Owner Jimmy Haslam addressed those reports directly during a recent media session, dismissing any current interest in the highly touted prospect.

“I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet that, and I don’t know Arch at all, Okay—I bet he stays in college two years, so I don’t even think that’s worth discussing,” Haslam said Tuesday.

#Browns Jimmy Haslam was asked about their interest in Texas QB Arch Manning: "I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet that, and I don't know Arch at all, Okay—I bet he stays in college two years, so I don't even think that's worth discussing." pic.twitter.com/bvdl162bw5 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 29, 2025

Haslam added that he doesn’t expect Manning to enter the draft pool next spring. His comments firmly shut down speculation connecting Cleveland to the college standout.

Manning is already being projected as one of the top prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.

While evaluating a potential generational talent would make sense for any franchise, the Browns appear committed to their current quarterbacks.

Haslam’s recent dismissal of interest in Manning suggests Cleveland wants their current group to prove themselves first.

The Browns continue working through their quarterback competition at training camp. Both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have made strong early impressions, while veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett remain the favorites to start Week 1.

The focus stays on finding the best option from within rather than looking ahead to future draft classes.

