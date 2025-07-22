Browns Owner Reportedly Eyeing 2026 QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with their quarterback situation far from resolved.

Despite adding multiple arms to the roster, uncertainty continues to hover over the franchise’s long-term plans at the position.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo recently sparked fresh debate about the Browns’ quarterback ambitions during a broadcast that focused on owner Jimmy Haslam’s apparent interest in the University of Texas quarterback, Arch Manning.

“I know he would not admit it, and I know it’s nothing that they want to talk about, but I’m telling you the thirst that Jimmy Haslam has for Arch Manning is unmatched. You know the connection. The Haslams donated a ton of money to Tennessee. They have a good relationship with the Manning family. I don’t think it’s a coincidence they acquired a second first-round pick. It was described to me by a billionaire that said, ‘In a perfect world, that guy would be in Cleveland next year, and they would do anything to get him,'” Rizzo said.

"The thirst that Jimmy Haslam has for Arch Manning is UNMATCHED," – @TheRealTRizzo has heard that the Browns owner LOVES him some Arch. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/vEdI9j21Ww — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 21, 2025

Cleveland currently holds two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft after acquiring one from Jacksonville in the Travis Hunter trade.

That level of draft capital provides the Browns with significant flexibility as they navigate their quarterback future.

Manning, heir of the legendary Manning family, is set to begin his first full season as the Longhorns’ starter.

Early scouting reports praise his arm strength, mobility, and football intelligence. Many analysts project him as a potential top-two selection should he declare for the draft following the 2025 college season.

The Browns’ current quarterback room features Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

This mix of veterans and young prospects creates both depth and uncertainty about the franchise’s direction.

Manning’s draft timeline remains fluid. Some believe lucrative NIL deals and family precedent could keep him in college through 2027.

Others suggest a strong 2025 campaign might accelerate his NFL arrival. For Cleveland, pursuing Manning could signal a major strategic shift.

The organization would need to decide whether to develop current prospects like Gabriel or Sanders, or commit resources to landing a quarterback viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone.

