Joe Thomas Makes Bold Prediction About Browns

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with modest expectations, but at least one franchise legend believes something special could unfold in Ohio.

Hall of Fame offensive tackle Joe Thomas recently made waves with a bold proclamation about his former team’s championship prospects.

Thomas offered his prediction after discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ record-breaking contract extension for linebacker T.J. Watt during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“Good thing I don’t know anything about the Steelers… I just know the Browns are gonna win the Super Bowl this season🔥🔥” Thomas wrote on X.

The confidence comes at a crucial time for Cleveland, which faces arguably its most pivotal season in recent memory.

The Browns are working to rebound from a disappointing 3-14 campaign that exposed weaknesses throughout the roster.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson sidelined for the entire 2025 season, Cleveland has opened training camp with a four-man competition at the position.

Kenny Pickett currently leads the battle, competing against veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski plans to distribute quarterback reps evenly during the early stages of camp.

Myles Garrett anchors the unit after signing a four-year, $160 million extension.

The defensive line adds depth with rookie Mason Graham and a healthy Mike Hall Jr., while the secondary returns key contributors in Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., and Greg Newsome II.

Offensive consistency remains uncertain, though new coordinator Tommy Rees plans to implement a two-tight end scheme that could benefit David Njoku and rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

While betting odds suggest caution, Thomas’s enthusiasm reflects growing optimism within the organization.

If the quarterback situation stabilizes and the defense maintains its elite level, Cleveland might surprise skeptics this season.

