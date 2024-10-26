Browns Owners Release Statement After Jim Donovan’s Passing

This is a sad day for Cleveland Browns fans.

Jim Donovan, known as “the Voice of the Cleveland Browns,” has passed away after a long and tough bout with leukemia.

The team announced the news on social media.

Shortly after, team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam also released a statement to react to this sad news.

“This is an incredibly difficult day for us and the entire Cleveland Browns organization. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jim Donovan. His impact as the Voice of the Browns for 25 years is immeasurable as he touched the lives of our fans each and every Sunday with his love for the Browns and his brilliance at his craft,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam wrote.

Jim's immeasurable impact is everlasting. pic.twitter.com/Gkl9Eung7D — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 26, 2024

Donovan was inducted into the Cleveland Browns 2024 Legends class before their Week 3 clash vs. the New York Giants.

Unfortunately, the 68-year-old wasn’t able to be there because of his health issues.

Former NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano replaced him in the radio booth this season, and while he came with more than enough experience, the fans continue to miss one of its most iconic figures.

Needless to say, the players will have yet another reason to be highly motivated to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, as tough as it may seem.

The Browns and Cleveland sports community lost a beloved member, and the team will most likely honor him again ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

NEXT:

Browns Announce Heartbreaking News About Jim Donovan