Browns’ Path To Victory Sunday Might Not Be What Fans Expect

The Cleveland Browns will have a new starting quarterback on the field in Week 12. Rookie Shedeur Sanders will have his chance against the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the teams that passed on him multiple times in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, as much as fans hope that he can go out there and pass for 300 yards with a couple of touchdowns, that’s not likely to be the case. If anything, Kevin Stefanski will need him to be more of a game manager.

At least, that’s how Ben Solak of ESPN feels. In his latest column, he claimed that the Browns need to rely on the running game to secure the win.

“Don’t be surprised if the Browns win by running the ball against the Raiders,” Solak wrote. “Everyone is excited to see Sanders, but the Browns’ path to offensive victory relies on an under-center, physical running game. Las Vegas’ defense has holes everywhere (besides edge rusher Maxx Crosby), and Cleveland’s running game has improved with the emergence of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. Sanders’ best plays this week might be handoffs.”

Browns Likely To Lean On Rushing Attack Over Sanders’ Arm

Truth be told, that makes perfect sense. We’re talking about a bona fide rookie like Quinshon Judkins going against one of the weakest run defenses in the game.

Sanders takes too much time to get rid of the football, and with the Browns not providing the best pass protection right now, you don’t want to put him in a position to constantly face Maxx Crosby.

The best way to do so will be to turn to the running game early and often.

Of course, there will be some opportunities for Sanders to take some shots down the field against one of the worst defenses in football. Even so, this isn’t about him, and the Browns’ safest path to a win on Sunday will come on the ground and by trusting their best offensive rookie.

