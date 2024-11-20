Juan Thornhill Appears To Mock Fans For Calling Out His Effort

To say that Cleveland Browns fans aren’t pleased with their team’s effort this season would be an understatement.

Several players have left much to be desired this year, not only in terms of performance but also in terms of their apparent level of commitment – or lack thereof.

That may have reached a new low in the loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Veteran safety Juan Thornhill was lightly jogging when he could’ve run to stop Marquez Valdes-Scantling from scoring a touchdown that would give the Saints an eight-point lead.

Multiple fans and analysts ripped him for his apparent lack of effort in the play, especially considering the game was still in reach.

Difficult to stomach this type of effort from Juan Thornhill knowing the type of effort it took from Nick Chubb to be back on the field with a twice destroyed knee. If it's not for the fans.

If it's not for the paycheck.

Do it for your teammates. pic.twitter.com/m87DFpIwXh — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) November 19, 2024

Now, it seems that Thornhill has mocked those who questioned his effort by sharing a GIF from Forrest Gump.

The GIF showed Tom Hanks in his now-famous scene sprinting across America, an obvious nod to the criticism.

This isn’t a good look for the veteran.

The two-time Super Bowl champion was expected to be a prime addition to the secondary defense, yet that hasn’t been the case.

Because of injuries, he’s only been able to play 16 games with the team and has failed to record a forced or recovered fumble, a sack, or an interception.

Also, with the team struggling so mightily, there was no need to hit back at the fans who rightfully called him out.

This season can’t end fast enough.

