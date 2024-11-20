Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Juan Thornhill Appears To Mock Fans For Calling Out His Effort

Juan Thornhill Appears To Mock Fans For Calling Out His Effort

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

To say that Cleveland Browns fans aren’t pleased with their team’s effort this season would be an understatement.

Several players have left much to be desired this year, not only in terms of performance but also in terms of their apparent level of commitment – or lack thereof.

That may have reached a new low in the loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Veteran safety Juan Thornhill was lightly jogging when he could’ve run to stop Marquez Valdes-Scantling from scoring a touchdown that would give the Saints an eight-point lead.

Multiple fans and analysts ripped him for his apparent lack of effort in the play, especially considering the game was still in reach.

Now, it seems that Thornhill has mocked those who questioned his effort by sharing a GIF from Forrest Gump.

The GIF showed Tom Hanks in his now-famous scene sprinting across America, an obvious nod to the criticism.

Juan Thornhill on his Instagram story appears to mock fans for calling out his apparent lack of effort on Sunday…
byu/MyChubbGotRubbed inBrowns

This isn’t a good look for the veteran.

The two-time Super Bowl champion was expected to be a prime addition to the secondary defense, yet that hasn’t been the case.

Because of injuries, he’s only been able to play 16 games with the team and has failed to record a forced or recovered fumble, a sack, or an interception.

Also, with the team struggling so mightily, there was no need to hit back at the fans who rightfully called him out.

This season can’t end fast enough.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation