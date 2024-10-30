Gregg Williams Notes Impressive Stat That Jameis Winston Had On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns enjoyed an offensive outburst on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, posting more than 400 total offensive yards and their highest point total of the season to upset their AFC North rivals.

Much of the credit for the win has been directed at veteran quarterback Jameis Winston, who appeared in relief of the injured Deshaun Watson.

With Winston under center, the Browns witnessed the quarterback finish with the team’s first 300-yard passing performance of the season.

Former coach and analyst Gregg Williams shared a good reason why Winston was so effective in the offense when Watson was not.

On the “Baskin And Phelps” radio program Wednesday, Williams revealed one impressive stat for the veteran quarterback in their win over Baltimore (via X).

“(Winston) had the second-fastest snap-to-release time in the league this past weekend,” Williams said.

"I have said from Week 2-on that Jameis should be the guy, and they're playing. He had the second-fastest snap-to-release time in the league this past weekend." @CoachGreggSB44 details why the #Browns should have made the move to QB Jameis Winston sooner

That stat allowed the Browns offensive line to cover Winston better than it had the team’s previous starter.

Cleveland allowed only two sacks, the fewest amount of quarterback takedowns the team has surrendered this season.

Williams said he’s called for Winston to replace Watson in the starting lineup from the second week of the season.

His reasoning for the change was Watson’s preference to regularly drop back over 10 yards per pass attempt, a deep distance for a quarterback to be protected by his offensive line.

Winston, by contrast, did not go beyond eight yards in the pocket on Sunday, Williams noted.

The veteran quarterback will again be starting this Sunday as the Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers inside Huntington Bank Field.

