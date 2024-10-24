Browns Player Says Fans Reaction To Deshaun Watson’s Injury Was ‘Disgusting’

Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game left a bad taste in everybody’s mouths.

It wasn’t just the fact that they lost another game but how the fans reacted to Deshaun Watson’s injury.

Watson was in pain, and it became evident right away that he could be looking at a serious ailment.

Some fans, however, started clapping and cheering, happy that he was going to leave the field.

That’s why veteran DT Shelby Harris claimed that it was “a disgusting reaction.”

Talking on a recent podcast, the veteran defended his quarterback for never quitting on the team, never pulling himself out of games, and always working hard to get the job done (via Guerrilla Sports).

“It was one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen,” Harris said.

Harris claims that people only cheered for his injury because he wasn’t playing well, and while there could be some truth to that, it might not be the only reason.

It’s never okay to root for other people to get hurt, but nobody can ignore the elephant in the room, either.

Watson’s situation has been talked about tirelessly, and everybody has their opinion about it already.

Whether the fans deserve the backlash or not is not something we’ll discuss here.

Whatever the case, Watson may have played his final snap for the team.

