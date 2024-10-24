Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 24, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Ken Dorsey Reveals Injury Update On Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Ken Dorsey Reveals Injury Update On Dorian Thompson-Robinson

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns calls out to teammates before a snap in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday.

Jameis Winston, who had just been demoted to third-string quarterback, will now be under center to face the Baltimore Ravens.

That came after Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a finger injury.

Even so, it might be just a matter of time before he’s back running the show.

According to a report by Scott Petrak, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey claimed that Thompson-Robinson looked good on the first day back to practice.

Still, the team will keep a close eye on him and how he feels to determine whether he’ll be healthy enough to be Winston’s backup on Sunday.

The Browns signed Bailey Zappe off of the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, and he’s likely going to be Winston’s backup, with Thompson-Robinson being the third-string/emergency quarterback.

The Browns have always been quite high on Thompson-Robinson, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him reclaim the starting spot once he gets back to full strength.

Some analysts speculate that this will be the end of the line for Deshaun Watson in Cleveland.

And while most fans might feel like they should go after someone else in the NFL Draft, the team would be wise to give their young signal-caller a look to determine whether they feel comfortable enough with him as their guy for the future.

For now, it’ll be Winston’s chance to prove that he’s still got it and can run the show.

NEXT:  Bubba Ventrone Sends A Clear Message About Browns Being Underdogs
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas

Insider Reveals His Thoughts On If Browns Would Trade Myles Garrett

34 mins ago

cleveland browns helmet

Ken Dorsey Hints At Where He Will Call Plays From For Browns

40 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team was defeated by the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Honest Admission About Lamar Jackson

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Frustration During Loss To Bengals

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kevin Stefanski, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, looks on during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Has Theory On Why Browns Are Now Changing Play-Callers

5 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns falls to the ground after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Player Says Fans Reaction To Deshaun Watson's Injury Was 'Disgusting'

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bubba Ventrone Sends A Clear Message About Browns Being Underdogs

6 hours ago

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Taking Over Play-Calling Duties

7 hours ago

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is seen on the sideline during preseason game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Gregg Williams Rips Browns Player For 'Pouting' On The Bench

8 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Stefanski head coach of the Cleveland Browns looks at his play sheet in the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals His Reaction To Kevin Stefanski Giving Up Play-Call Duties

7 hours ago

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots walks to the field during the New England Patriots OTA Offseason Workout on May 29, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bailey Zappe Reveals His Thoughts On Joining Browns

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is taken off the field on a medical cart in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengalsat Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bruce Drennan Has A Message For Fans Who Booed Deshaun Watson

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Gregg Williams of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gregg Williams Predicts Browns' Wins And Losses

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Analyst Wants Ken Dorsey To Call Plays For Rest Of 2024

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) takes the field during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 3, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio

Browns Make Roster Move With Wyatt Teller

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tended to by medical staff after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson's Recovery

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms-up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jameis Winston Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns Fans

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

5 Browns Players Not Practicing On Wednesday

1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after sacking Jalen Hurts #1 (not pictured) of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Had Impressive PFF Grade In Week 7

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Lead NFL In Unfortunate QB Stat Since 1999

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former Coach Reacts To Browns' Decision To Start Jameis Winston

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Announces A New Play-Caller For Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Says Kevin Stefanski Looks 'Totally Broken' This Season

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Siciliano Shared Nick Chubb's 'Powerful Message' Before Bengals Game

1 day ago

Browns Nation