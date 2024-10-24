Ken Dorsey Reveals Injury Update On Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Cleveland Browns will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday.

Jameis Winston, who had just been demoted to third-string quarterback, will now be under center to face the Baltimore Ravens.

That came after Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a finger injury.

Even so, it might be just a matter of time before he’s back running the show.

According to a report by Scott Petrak, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey claimed that Thompson-Robinson looked good on the first day back to practice.

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey said Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked good throwing on first day back with finger injury Wednesday. But said they'll continue to evaluate how he feels and throws to see if he can be the No. 2 on Sunday vs. #Ravens. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 24, 2024

Still, the team will keep a close eye on him and how he feels to determine whether he’ll be healthy enough to be Winston’s backup on Sunday.

The Browns signed Bailey Zappe off of the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad, and he’s likely going to be Winston’s backup, with Thompson-Robinson being the third-string/emergency quarterback.

The Browns have always been quite high on Thompson-Robinson, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him reclaim the starting spot once he gets back to full strength.

Some analysts speculate that this will be the end of the line for Deshaun Watson in Cleveland.

And while most fans might feel like they should go after someone else in the NFL Draft, the team would be wise to give their young signal-caller a look to determine whether they feel comfortable enough with him as their guy for the future.

For now, it’ll be Winston’s chance to prove that he’s still got it and can run the show.

