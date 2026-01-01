Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Browns Player Says Steelers’ Game Plan Against Myles Garrett Was ‘Obvious’

Mike Battaglino
By
The Cleveland Browns may no longer be in the playoff race, but they still have something to play for. That’s particularly true for Myles Garrett, who has his sights set on breaking the NFL single-season sacks record.

Heading into their Week 17 matchup, the Pittsburgh Steelers did have something very significant to play for. A win against the Browns would have wrapped up the AFC North title and secured a playoff berth.

However, the Browns upset the Steelers. Afterward, Garrett said Pittsburgh was more interested in keeping him from getting the one sack he needed to break the record than in actually winning the game.

Browns player Alex Wright recently agreed with that observation and said the Steelers’ game plan against Garrett was “obvious.”

“At first, it was like, ‘OK, it’s a cool game plan,’ and stuff like that. But at this point, it’s like, ‘OK, now it’s getting obvious,'” Wright said. “It’s like as soon as they see 95 (Garrett), ‘We don’t care what happens with this ball, we just gonna throw it.'”

The Steelers were able to keep Garrett from getting the record-breaking sack, as Aaron Rodgers relied on quick, short passes to try to move their offense. That strategy failed miserably, as Pittsburgh did not have a touchdown and was unable to score at all in the second half of the 13-6 loss.

Interestingly, Steelers defensive lineman T.J. Watt is one of the sack record-holders.

Perhaps the Steelers wanted to make sure that Watt’s record didn’t fall against them. But they now face a win-or-go-home game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

With 22.0 sacks, Garrett has one more chance to set the record in the season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, and you can be sure the Browns will do everything they can to make sure he gets it.

