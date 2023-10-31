Browns Nation

Browns Players Took Part In Wholesome Show With Children

By

Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns got their biggest win of the season, and it didn’t even happen on the field.

The team brought joy to their most important fans inside Cleveland Browns Stadium by holding their second annual Halloween Fashion Show for young cancer patients.

They teamed up with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s and The Little Heroes to make this possible, following the initiative taken by former Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett last season.

Patients and their families attended the event, which saw the children dressing up and trick or treating alongside their favorite players, all while also getting the chance to showcase their scary customers on the runway.

Browns color analyst Nathan Zegura announced the young kids as they walked on the runway side by side with some of the best players on the team, including the likes of Dalvin Tomlinson, Cedric Tillman, Kareem Hunt, Greg Newsome II, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and many more.

From funny poses, selfies, and special handshakes, the Browns players gave these young kids the time of a lifetime, leading by example and giving back to the community that has given them so much love as well.

Looking at how much this means to the kids, the team is likely to keep this heartwarming and wholesome tradition for years to come, and props to Jacoby Brissett for getting the ball rolling.

Now, the team will focus on their second most important event of the week, their Sunday clash with the Arizona Cardinals, looking to bounce back from their loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

