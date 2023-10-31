Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Stats Highlight P.J. Walker’s Turnover Struggles

Stats Highlight P.J. Walker’s Turnover Struggles

By

Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had no choice but to roll with P.J. Walker over the past month or so.

The XFL veteran took a step forward and subbed in for Deshaun Watson, who’s been struggling with a shoulder injury and hasn’t been able to play for more than a handful of plays.

Walker has become a strong presence in the locker room, and his efforts are well appreciated.

Nonetheless, he’s had some serious turnover issues on every start, and that often hampers the team’s ability to get the job done.

To put this in context, Orange and Browns Report’s Cody Suek pointed out the fact that Walker currently has the highest turnover-worthy throw rate in the league at 7.7 percent.

He’s one of just five quarterbacks with a rate at or above 5.0 percent (min. 100 dropbacks), joining the likes of Garnder Minshew (7.7 percent), Mac Jones (5.7 percent), and Desmond Ridder (5.4 percent).

Needless to say, this isn’t precisely elite company by any means, and with eight turnovers in just three games, it’s been almost a miracle that the Browns have managed to escape with a 2-1 record.

Being an NFL quarterback is one of the toughest jobs in all sports, and there’s just a handful of people who could actually thrive in that spot.

P.J. Walker isn’t one of those, or he would’ve won that job with the Carolina Panthers or someplace else.

Of course, one could do a lot worse in terms of a backup, but the Browns simply cannot afford to keep rolling with him if they have serious intentions of going the distance.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Myles Garrett Gets Honest About 'Missed Opportunity' Against Seattle

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanksi

Analyst Highlights A Positive Sign In Browns Despite The Loss

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defenders Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward

Analyst Warns Browns Against Being ‘Overconfident'

22 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kareem Hunt Takes Issue With Lack Of Usage Against Seahawks

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Analyst Highlights P.J. Walker Struggles In Crucial Moments Against Seahawks

1 day ago

browns helmets

Analyst Links Browns With Star WR

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals How Long Watson Could be Out

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Insider Notes Browns Plans For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

2 Colts Players Fined After Browns Game

2 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Benny Snell

Reporter Notes Browns Hosted A Series Of RBs Before Latest Signing

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Enter Seahawks Game With 4 Key Players On Injury List

3 days ago

browns helmet

Week 8 Game Prediction: Browns At Seahawks

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Says 1 Defender Should Have Won MVP Award In 2012

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Figures Pay Special Visit To Show Support At Cavs Game

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement On His Long-Term Future In Cleveland

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Opens Up On Decision To Become An NBA Owner

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Has Strong Opinion On Recent Deshaun Watson Notion

4 days ago

seattle seahawks

New Seahawks Addition Comments On His Status For Sunday

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB John Kelly Jr.

Browns Announce Another Running Back Move

4 days ago

cleveland browns team records

Browns Coach Praises His Rookie Offensive Lineman

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio

Joel Bitonio Speaks On How Browns Have Overcome Obstacles This Season

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Coach Suggests Browns Should Trade For Vikings Star

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest On His Exit From Colts Game

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns

Kareem Hunt Opens Up On New Role On Browns Offense

5 days ago

Myles Garrett Gets Honest About 'Missed Opportunity' Against Seattle

No more pages to load