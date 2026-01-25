Browns Predicted To Break NFL Coaching Cycle Trend

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for their next head coach after parting ways with Kevin Stefanski earlier in the offseason. Stefanski landed with the Atlanta Falcons almost immediately after his dismissal, but the Browns appear to be taking their time in their head coaching search.

So far, the Browns have interviewed a variety of candidates that include up-and-coming coordinators on both sides of the field and former head coaches. Cleveland could go in a number of directions with their hire, and their biggest selling point is that a new head coach would have some freedom to build the roster in their image.

For a younger team like the Browns, hiring an older, more experienced coordinator or coach could be the best route in order to establish a culture and playstyle. However, the league has recently looked to coordinators and assistants with less experience, as they often represent more upside on the sidelines.

As of now, the sense around the league is that Cleveland will lean into their offense more, which would rule out candidates like current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The modern NFL is often defined by the creativity and explosiveness of current offensive schemes, so it makes sense for a team like the Browns to do the same.

The current hiring cycle has featured several former head coaches landing jobs, but Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan believes Cleveland will buck that trend.

“Expect #Browns to break that with the hire of Nate Sheelhaase or Grant Udinski,” Ruiter posted.

Expect #Browns to break that with the hire of Nate Sheelhaase or Grant Udinski https://t.co/cFRt3Z8ZlE — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 24, 2026

Los Angeles Rams pass game assistant Nate Scheelhaase and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski have already interviewed with Cleveland, with the former scheduled for a second interview while the latter’s already completed their second.

Both Scheelhaase and Udinski come from strong offensive programs, with the Rams finishing the 2025 NFL season atop most offensive metrics and the Jaguars finishing not far behind them.

The league is always interested in Sean McVay disciples, so Scheelhaase and Udinski should be in high demand for any team looking to improve offensively.

NEXT:

Insider Details What Browns Are Looking For In Head Coach