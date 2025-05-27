Quinshon Judkins Turns Heads With Wild Athleticism

The Cleveland Browns made significant moves in their backfield during April’s NFL Draft, selecting two premium running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

For Judkins, the transition keeps him close to familiar territory after playing a pivotal role in Ohio State’s national championship campaign.

The Browns recently released training footage that has Judkins generating early buzz.

His combination of speed, precise footwork, and explosive running style caught attention as he navigated through drills with apparent ease.

“pov: you’re running RB drills with Q,” the Browns captioned the video.

The second-round pick arrives at a crucial time for Cleveland, which stumbled to a disappointing 3-14 record last season.

However, the organization added a promising rookie class, positioning Judkins for significant opportunities throughout the offseason and beyond.

His draft profile highlighted him as one of the most athletic backs available, bringing considerable upside potential.

With Nick Chubb no longer in the picture and ongoing uncertainty at quarterback, young talents like Judkins become focal points for the franchise’s rebuild.

The Ohio native benefits from staying in familiar surroundings, which could accelerate his adjustment to professional football.

Judkins approaches his rookie season with ambitions extending beyond individual statistics. His focus centers on transforming the team’s culture and injecting a competitive mentality into the locker room.

Rather than blending into the background, he aims to help establish a winning foundation that can elevate Cleveland’s trajectory moving forward.

NEXT:

Colin Cowherd Blames 1 Person For Shedeur Sanders' Draft Slide