David Njoku Pleads With Myles Garrett About Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a familiar position of scrutiny, facing skepticism from their loyal fanbase.

While General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski shoulder some blame, the ownership bears the brunt of fan frustration.

Amid this tension, Myles Garrett’s trade request has sparked urgent pleas from fans and teammates alike, pushing the front office to retain their defensive cornerstone.

Enter David Njoku, the Browns’ Pro Bowl tight end, who’s taken his signature shirtless style from pregame warmups to Radio Row.

During his appearance with Bleacher Report, the conversation inevitably turned to Garrett’s trade request, with Mike Golic Jr. asking Njoku for his message to his teammate.

“Come on, dawg, stay home, bro… Stay home, come on, give it another shot. We ain’t that far off, honestly speaking,” Njoku implored.

His appeal went deeper than just those words. Njoku emphasized their shared journey through Cleveland’s ups and downs, stressing that their story with the Browns isn’t finished.

He believes they still have unfinished business in bringing success to the franchise.

The Pro Bowl tight end sees the Browns on the cusp of something special. In Njoku’s assessment, the team is just one reliable, healthy quarterback away from making a serious playoff push.

While the organization stands firm against trading their future Hall of Fame talent, Njoku’s passionate belief in the team’s potential could be the rallying cry needed to keep Garrett invested for the 2025 season.

The timing of Njoku’s public plea is significant, it shows a teammate reaching out, trying to preserve what they’ve built in Cleveland.

For a franchise often criticized, keeping cornerstone players like Garrett becomes crucial for stability and future success.

NEXT:

Former Browns Star Reveals Recent Health Diagnosis