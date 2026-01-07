Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Head Coaching Hire

The Cleveland Browns can’t afford to mess things up right now. Firing head coach Kevin Stefanski was probably a step in the right direction, but that won’t mean a thing unless they find the right guy to succeed him. With that in mind, some believe that team owner Jimmy Haslam should be all over the top head coaching candidate.

Per Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today, that’s none other than the recently fired John Harbaugh, and he predicted that they will land him.

“Cleveland Browns: John Harbaugh, former Baltimore Ravens head coach,” Brinkerhoff wrote. “Harbaugh is instantly the top storyline of the coaching carousel now. While the Browns aren’t the most attractive job, they do offer a few things the others don’t. Harbaugh is an Ohio native and also played college football at Miami (Ohio). Perhaps there is an appetite to return to his roots without having to travel far. After all, his brother, Jim, did that at Michigan and coached his alma mater. Harbaugh would add instant credibility to a Browns organization that has severely lacked that in recent years. Jimmy Haslam could boost the franchise’s perception by backing up the Brinks truck and giving Harbaugh everything he wants and more.”

The Harbaugh brothers admittedly grew up rooting for the Browns, so the family ties sure make sense. That being said, Harbaugh will probably be the most sought-after head coaching candidate in this hiring cycle, even ahead of Kevin Stefanski.

Harbaugh was on the other side of the field for 18 years. He’s watched the Browns’ dysfunction unfold in front of him for nearly two decades, and he may not want any part of that.

Moreover, the New York Giants are reportedly set to make an aggressive run at him. Unlike the Browns, they seem to have a franchise quarterback, and that’s not a minor factor, either.

Of course, we’ve seen crazier things happen, and perhaps the idea of getting back at the Ravens twice a year will be appealing enough for Harbaugh to head back to Ohio. He’s more than familiar with the AFC North.

The Browns have plenty of things to address to fix their ever-struggling offense next season. Whoever they hire should probably keep defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in the mix, with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone most likely getting fired. This team is on the verge of contention, but they’re not just one quarterback and one head coach away.

That’s why the prime candidates, such as Harbaugh, might not be that interested in taking the reins of the Browns right now.

