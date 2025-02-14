Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With 49ers

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made no bones about where he wants to play next season, requesting earlier this month that Cleveland trade him to a potential Super Bowl contender.

Garrett’s wishes not only narrow down the list of potential franchises, but these directives also give Cleveland less leverage for their trade.

Should the Browns decide to grant Garrett’s request, Cleveland will need a partner willing to part with multiple draft picks Cleveland could use to rebuild their roster.

According to analyst Marcus Mosher, one such franchise is the San Francisco 49ers.

Mosher predicted that the Browns would orchestrate a trade with San Francisco as the 49ers own a valuable pick in this year’s draft.

“Instead, they could look to trade him to the 49ers, who hold the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 49ers would need to add a few sweeteners, but adding a premium pick to this year’s draft would help accelerate the rebuild,” Mosher said.

The extra sweeteners he referenced would be the No. 99 pick in this year’s draft as well as a 2026 second-round selection.

Mosher believes that Cleveland could use those picks to pull off another trade, suggesting the Browns could replicate Houston’s moves during the 2023 NFL Draft.

That year, the Texans traded their No. 12 overall pick and other assets to the Arizona Cardinals and moved up to the No. 3 slot, allowing Houston to draft quarterback C.J. Stroud and defender Will Anderson Jr. in back-to-back picks.

Mosher suggested Cleveland would look to do the same, and the analyst said those picks would be used to acquire a pair of Colorado teammates: quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

NEXT:

Browns Announce 2025 Coaching Staff Changes