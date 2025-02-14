Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, February 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With 49ers

Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With 49ers

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With 49ers
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made no bones about where he wants to play next season, requesting earlier this month that Cleveland trade him to a potential Super Bowl contender.

Garrett’s wishes not only narrow down the list of potential franchises, but these directives also give Cleveland less leverage for their trade.

Should the Browns decide to grant Garrett’s request, Cleveland will need a partner willing to part with multiple draft picks Cleveland could use to rebuild their roster.

According to analyst Marcus Mosher, one such franchise is the San Francisco 49ers.

Mosher predicted that the Browns would orchestrate a trade with San Francisco as the 49ers own a valuable pick in this year’s draft.

“Instead, they could look to trade him to the 49ers, who hold the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 49ers would need to add a few sweeteners, but adding a premium pick to this year’s draft would help accelerate the rebuild,” Mosher said.

The extra sweeteners he referenced would be the No. 99 pick in this year’s draft as well as a 2026 second-round selection.

Mosher believes that Cleveland could use those picks to pull off another trade, suggesting the Browns could replicate Houston’s moves during the 2023 NFL Draft.

That year, the Texans traded their No. 12 overall pick and other assets to the Arizona Cardinals and moved up to the No. 3 slot, allowing Houston to draft quarterback C.J. Stroud and defender Will Anderson Jr. in back-to-back picks.

Mosher suggested Cleveland would look to do the same, and the analyst said those picks would be used to acquire a pair of Colorado teammates: quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

NEXT:  Browns Announce 2025 Coaching Staff Changes
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation