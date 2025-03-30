Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With Saints

The Cleveland Browns have the pleasure of owning the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft as well as nine other picks in later rounds, so they have plenty of ammunition to maneuver through the draft board and come out of this draft with exactly what they want.

With so many picks and the opportunity to select Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, there are certainly a couple of quarterback-needy teams who will be knocking on their door leading up to April’s draft, with one insider predicting the New Orleans Saints to be the ones to potentially push the hardest.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport predicted a potential trade between the two parties in his recent article.

Trade details:

New Orleans Saints Get: 2025 Pick No. 2; 2025 Round 4 Pick

Cleveland Browns Get: 2025 Pick No. 9, 2025 Round 3 Pick; 2026 Round 1 Pick

“Frankly, the Saints should be hitting the reset button—stockpiling picks and enduring a “down” year in order to help get out of their cap nightmare. But New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis has made it clear he doesn’t view the Saints as a rebuilding team. Derek Carr is barely a short-term option under center, let alone a long-term one. If New Orleans believes in Sanders, a move this aggressive wouldn’t be out of character for the franchise,” Davenport said.

Moving from No. 2 to No. 9 could potentially fetch even more than the deal Davenport proposed, as many Browns fans would probably scoff at this idea since it takes the Browns out of the running to take Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

The tier break at the top of this draft is believed to be after the 4th pick, with the consensus top four picks being Carter, Hunter, Sanders, and Cam Ward in some order.

The Saints are in the league’s worst cap situation and need a long-term solution at quarterback about as bad as any team in the league, as it isn’t sounding like the new regime is sold on Derek Carr.

There is still plenty of time to go until the draft, so Browns fans better buckle up because there are sure to be plenty more rumors coming down the pipeline.

