Insider Calls Out Browns WR To Step Up

The Cleveland Browns face mounting pressure after early-season struggles, with receiver Jerry Jeudy at the center of growing concerns.

Acquired to lead a rebuilt receiving corps, Jeudy was expected to provide reliability on third downs and in critical situations.

However, inconsistent performances through two weeks have raised questions about his ability to fill the number one role.

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson recently addressed Jeudy’s struggles during a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, emphasizing the urgency surrounding the receiver’s role.

“You need (Jerry Jeudy) to be your number 1 WR and show consistency because that’s the thing that’s missing from his career. The answer is he’s probably not a number 1 but he has to be on this team and take that debate away. He has to catch the ball on third-and-6. He has to. In most games, he hasn’t,” Jackson said.

Jeudy leads Cleveland with nine catches for 117 yards through two games but remains without a touchdown.

His Week 2 performance against Baltimore illustrated the inconsistency plaguing his season.

The struggles have amplified scrutiny on Jeudy’s reliability in pressure moments, especially given the inexperience behind him on the depth chart.

Cleveland’s decision to release Diontae Johnson during the preseason left rookies and unproven players competing for snaps alongside Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.

The Browns hoped Jeudy’s route precision and yards-after-catch skills would replace Amari Cooper’s production from last season.

Instead, his slow start has revived familiar questions about his consistency as a primary option.

Week 3’s matchup against Green Bay presents Jeudy with an immediate opportunity to silence critics and establish himself as Cleveland’s reliable number one option.

