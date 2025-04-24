Insider Names 4 Prospects Browns Should Target If They Trade Down From No. 2

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready to find their new franchise player on Thursday night.

However, NFL insider Peter Schrager recently reported that they’re also getting some calls about their first-round pick.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi claimed that if the Browns were to trade down, they should only consider 4 players.

They should target Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Tyler Warren, and Tetairoa McMillan.

“The Browns must upgrade their offense in the draft,” Grossi wrote. “So if the Browns dropped down to No. 4 or No. 5, the only offensive players to consider, in my opinion, would be Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, and Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.”

All of the aforementioned players are great, and they all have the potential to be stars in this league, but they’re not Travis Hunter.

The Browns have several needs to address all over the roster, so perhaps they will look to maximize the pick’s value by turning it into multiple selections.

Nevertheless, it should take a massive haul for the Browns to consider this option.

Whoever wants the No. 2 pick should be willing to give multiple first-round picks and at least one second-round pick in this year’s draft.

Otherwise, as tempting as this possibility might seem, the Browns might be better off just staying put at No. 2.

