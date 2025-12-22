Browns Predicted To Make Surprising Move With Shedeur Sanders

Though it hasn’t resulted in many wins, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has shown some flashes in his five starts for the Cleveland Browns. He has displayed several traits that could convince the organization that he has the upside to be their franchise QB.

Despite leaving Cleveland’s Week 16 game briefly with an injury, Sanders had the Browns in line to upset the Buffalo Bills. However, the comeback fell short in a 23-20 loss.

Now, seemingly destined for a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns are predicted to make a surprising move regarding Sanders.

“I think the Browns are going to be drafting a quarterback. I think the Browns are going to be drafting in the top two, and I think they’re going to take either Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore. I think the potential of those franchise QBs next year is going to be greater, and I think the Browns will trade Sanders somewhere else for a later-round draft pick at some point this offseason,” Aaron Goldhammer said.

– @HammerNation19 thinks the Browns will be drafting in the top two and taking another QB and trade Shedeur Sanders somewhere else for a later round draft pick. – @egoldie80 thinks the Browns will trade back and build the team and give Shedeur another opportunity. Are you Team… https://t.co/IKXsXQB5g5 pic.twitter.com/r8ABLLr7cy — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) December 22, 2025

Sanders was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so if the Browns were to trade him, they would likely be looking for something better than that, based on what he has shown in his limited action this season.

According to Tankathon, the Browns have a good chance of moving into the top two overall before the season ends. The New York Giants currently sit at No. 1, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 2, and the Browns at No. 3.

However, the Giants and Raiders play each other in Week 17, and the winner would lose their top-two spot. The Browns would move up to No. 2 if they lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Raiders are in the market for a QB to take over from veteran Geno Smith. That means the Browns could miss out on Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner from Indiana who is widely viewed as the likely No. 1 selection.

Moore could be a valuable consolation prize, but he has yet to decide if he will leave Oregon and declare for the 2026 draft.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes One Drive During Loss To Bills Changed Browns' Draft Trajectory