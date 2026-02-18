Browns Projected To Double Down On Major Draft Need

The Cleveland Browns have a good idea of what they’re facing regarding their offensive line this offseason. Five players who started multiple games could be on their way out as free agents, meaning a total rebuild may be necessary.

Fortunately, the Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to attack the situation. While it has been widely thought that they will use one of them on a lineman and one of them on a wide receiver, Cleveland could make a bold move and double up on its more glaring need.

ESPN draft expert Daniel Jeremiah is predicting that the Browns will use both selections on offensive linemen, starting with Utah tackle Spencer Fano at No. 6 overall in his latest mock.

“The Browns should be hoping one of the top offensive tackles is available to them at No. 6. Cleveland snags Fano to start from Day 1,” Jeremiah wrote.

Jeremiah then has the Browns selecting Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 24 overall.

“This draft would be a big success for the Browns if they landed two starting offensive linemen, as they do in this scenario with Freeling joining Spencer Fano. If Dawand Jones stays healthy, I think Fano could play inside,” he wrote.

It would be a unique strategy, but one that has been mentioned before. It could be even more necessary if the Browns don’t believe Jones can stay on the field after suffering a season-ending injury in each of his three years in the NFL.

In addition, the draft is thought to be particularly deep at wide receiver, so the Browns may be more likely to find a useful player at that position later in the draft. If they get the offensive line sorted out right, they can use the rest of their remaining picks on other areas.

A lot will depend on what Cleveland is able to accomplish when the free agent period opens next month. The Browns could re-sign one or more of their own players — Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Cam Robinson, Ethan Pocic or Jack Conklin — then possibly add one or two more from other teams. Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker and Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum have been named as possibilities.

There is a lot yet to be determined, but at least the Browns know they have plenty of draft capital if the offensive line is where they need to use it.

NEXT:

Browns Make Big Contract Move With Joel Bitonio