Browns Projected To Land Top OT Prospect In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have to fix their offense.

However, given their personnel, they might not have enough to do so this season.

With that in mind, they will set their sights on some of the best prospects entering the league in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Considering that, and their current draft positioning, Tankathon has the Browns selecting Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 6 overall.

Fano is considered to be the top tackle prospect at this point in the pre-draft process.

He’s a gifted athlete who excels with technique and footwork to keep his quarterback out of harm’s way.

Also, the fact that he’s made double-digit starts at both left tackle and right tackle gives his future team options and versatility.

He’s an outstanding pass protector who can hold his ground against the toughest pass rushers, making the most of his center of gravity to gain and establish position.

At 6-foot-6, 309 pounds, he may need to bulk up to thrive against NFL defenders, but he has an impressive combination of raw power and strength.

Granted, the Browns also need a quarterback, but they might not be able to get their hands on Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, who Tankathon has going No. 1 overall.

So, given that Cleveland also needs to bolster its offensive line, using a top-10 selection on Fano might be the right call for general manager Andrew Berry and the front office.

