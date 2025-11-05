Browns RB Called One Of NFL Trade Deadline’s Biggest ‘Losers’

The Cleveland Browns didn’t add talent to the roster via trade before the NFL deadline.

Contrary to some reports, they weren’t buyers, nor were they sellers.

While that may be a positive regarding David Njoku and Alex Wright, who were mentioned as possibly going elsewhere but will stay to help the team, it’s not so good for another veteran.

Bleacher Report named a Browns running back as one of the biggest losers of the NFL trade deadline.

“Loser: RB Jerome Ford,” the B/R NFL Staff wrote. “In this year’s draft, the Cleveland Browns added [Quinshon] Judkins and Dylan Sampson. When healthy, Judkins is the featured tailback. Sampson has shown the ability to catch out of the backfield, hauling in 20 of his 23 targets for 133 yards. Buried on the depth chart, Jerome Ford touched the ball four times in the Browns’ last two contests. Headed toward the free agent market in 2026, the fourth-year veteran won’t be able to increase his market value alongside two younger running backs.”

Ford isn’t going to get much playing time if everybody’s healthy.

Judkins has become the focal point of the offense as a rookie, and given the mediocre quarterback situation, that’s probably for the best.

Even when Judkins is out or given a rest, fellow rookie Dylan Sampson has also played ahead of Ford.

It’s not that the 26-year-old isn’t a serviceable player or a solid backup with some experience, but he’s just not the player the Browns need on the field right now.

He would’ve benefitted from a move somewhere else, and there were multiple reports about other teams, such as the New England Patriots, keeping tabs on his situation.

Ultimately, he’s not going anywhere.

Ford took a pay cut to remain on the roster this season, but after they selected Judkins and Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft, the writing was on the wall.

Even so, the Browns still have a proven depth player.

Judkins is dealing with a shoulder injury, and while it doesn’t look to be serious, it’s good to have someone like Ford if they need him.

