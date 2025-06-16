Browns Put On Notice For Potential ‘Silly’ Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to sort out ahead of the 2025 NFL season, most notably with the quarterback position, where there are four potential options to start in Week 1.

You don’t often see a 4-man quarterback competition, which is why one analyst recently put the Browns on notice for a potential “silly” roster move.

On Monday’s episode of Baskin and Phelps on 92.3 The Fan, Andy Baskin said that having this many quarterbacks takes away spots from other areas of the team that might need them, and stressed that having two inactive quarterbacks on gameday is “silly.”

“You’re going to give up an active player spot so you can have two QBs on the inactive list on gameday? Don’t you want to see what somebody else can do rather than having two quarterbacks sitting off on gameday? If you’re taking away spots, now you’re asking other guys to move to special teams. You have no idea how silly that sounds. That sounds incredibly stupid,” Baskin said.

"You're going to give up an active player spot so you can have two QBs on the inactive list on gameday? You have no idea how silly that sounds. That sounds incredibly stupid."@CLETalkingHeads discuss the possibility of #Browns keeping 4 QBs🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/VXY62e5YUA pic.twitter.com/Jh4llOsXYq — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 16, 2025

It’s still too early to speculate on this, and it’s likely that if the Browns keep four quarterbacks, either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will begin the year on the practice squad.

The main goal for this upcoming Browns season is figuring out if any of these four quarterbacks can be a long-term solution for the team so the front office can have more clarity ahead of the 2026 draft.

The Browns have two first-round picks in next year’s draft, and the class is projected to be loaded with talent at QB, so all of this discussion about the current QB room could all be for naught in a few months.

NEXT:

Browns Could Make Surprising QB Roster Move