Browns Nation

Thursday, August 14, 2025
Browns QB Had Big Day Against Eagles In Joint Practice

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had the privilege of joining the defending Super Bowl champions as they squared off with the Philadelphia Eagles in a joint practice ahead of their upcoming preseason game.

Early reports suggest that the Browns showed a lot of positive signs, with one quarterback having a big day.

Cleveland’s four-man competition could be starting to show signs of a winner, as veteran Joe Flacco was the standout, completing seven of his 10 pass attempts with two touchdowns.

The only other QB to take reps against the Eagles was rookie Dillon Gabriel, who completed one of five passes, though it went for a touchdown.

Kenny Pickett is working his way back from a hamstring injury and has done just about everything aside from participating in 11-on-11 drills, while Shedeur Sanders left a recent practice with an oblique injury, so both missed the chance to participate.

It’s unclear if Pickett is out of the running to start in Week 1, but Flacco has consistently looked good in practice and could be pulling away from the competition.

Gabriel making it back from his hamstring injury is a good sign, but he struggled in consecutive days against the Eagles’ defense.

He could use some preseason experience, and with Sanders and Pickett out, the game against the Eagles will be his first extended chance to prove himself.

Browns Nation