Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, August 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Veteran Dominated Eagles In Joint Practice

Browns Veteran Dominated Eagles In Joint Practice

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Veteran Dominated Eagles In Joint Practice
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Year after year, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett continues to prove that he’s one of the most dominant players in NFL history.

He has seven consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks and is over 100 for his career.

After signing a contract extension this offseason that made him (at the time) the highest-paid non-quarterback, it’s already clear that he has no intention of easing up on his opponents, evidenced by his outstanding performance in the Browns’ joint practice with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“Myles Garrett is sacking Jalen Hurts on almost every play. He just pulls up and lets the Eagles finish the rep. It’s almost comical,” Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice wrote on X.

Garrett had 14.0 sacks last season despite injuries to both of his feet, and the hope is that he’ll have a bit more help this season.

Za’Darius Smith was the only teammate to have more than three sacks last year, and he was traded away during the season.

Now, with rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger joining the team, as well as Alex Wright being healthy, there is reason to believe things will improve.

Garrett led one of the best defenses in football when the Browns made an improbable playoff run in 2023, and after a big step back last season, fans are eager for him to get it back to respectability.

Hopefully, he will perform in games like he did in this joint practice.

NEXT:  Quinshon Judkins Gets Good News About His Future
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation