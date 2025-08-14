Browns Veteran Dominated Eagles In Joint Practice

Year after year, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett continues to prove that he’s one of the most dominant players in NFL history.

He has seven consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks and is over 100 for his career.

After signing a contract extension this offseason that made him (at the time) the highest-paid non-quarterback, it’s already clear that he has no intention of easing up on his opponents, evidenced by his outstanding performance in the Browns’ joint practice with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“Myles Garrett is sacking Jalen Hurts on almost every play. He just pulls up and lets the Eagles finish the rep. It’s almost comical,” Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice wrote on X.

Garrett had 14.0 sacks last season despite injuries to both of his feet, and the hope is that he’ll have a bit more help this season.

Za’Darius Smith was the only teammate to have more than three sacks last year, and he was traded away during the season.

Now, with rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger joining the team, as well as Alex Wright being healthy, there is reason to believe things will improve.

Garrett led one of the best defenses in football when the Browns made an improbable playoff run in 2023, and after a big step back last season, fans are eager for him to get it back to respectability.

Hopefully, he will perform in games like he did in this joint practice.

