Browns QB Job May Come Down To One Key Skill

The Cleveland Browns have to find their quarterback of the future.

Most signs point to him not being on their 2025 roster, and maybe not even being in the NFL yet.

First, they need to figure out who’s going to be their QB this season.

With that in mind, analyst Garrett Bush recently revealed the biggest factor that could decide that.

“I don’t disagree that the winner of the quarterback matchup is going to come down to making decisions quickly and keeping the football and not turning it over. The person who’s going to win this job is the person that can make throws 15, 20 yards. When you’re in this league and you’re going to be in a place where they’re going to give you those throws, they’re going to let you move the ball a little bit more in between the 20s. The separating factor between quarterbacks to see if you’re franchise guy is you have to be a guy that’s going to be able to complete passes 10 to 25 yards consistently,” Bush said, via the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

.@Gbush91 says it's going to take more than fast processing speed to be the #Browns QB1 in 2025. ▶️: https://t.co/jg40o1zltw pic.twitter.com/ljzUoRIzrP — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) July 21, 2025

As things stand now, it looks like Joe Flacco will get the nod in Week 1.

He’s a proven veteran with years of experience, and he’s already familiar with head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

That puts Kenny Pickett in a tough spot, and the Browns could consider trading him, as going into the season with four quarterbacks, including rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, on the 53-man roster might not be wise.

Of course, there is always the chance that all four quarterbacks will take the field at some point this season, be it because of injuries or subpar play.

Jobs might be on the line this season, which is why the Browns can’t afford to let anybody figure things out on the fly and grow through their mistakes.

