Power Rankings Paint Worrisome Picture For Browns

The Cleveland Browns tied for the worst record in the NFL last season.

Despite returning most of their core from a trip to the playoffs in 2023, they managed to win just three games.

That’s why, even though they’ve moved on from Deshaun Watson and have added plenty of talent, Josh Kendall of The Athletic still doesn’t like their chances.

In his pre-training camp power rankings, he had the Browns as the worst team in the NFL.

“Cleveland had the worst offense in the league last season (15.2 ppg), its most notable offensive moves were signing Joe Flacco, trading for Kenny Pickett, drafting two late-round quarterbacks and signing wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who wore out his welcome with three teams last year. It soon will be time to add another name to the list of the Browns’ starting quarterbacks — Arch Manning,” Kendall wrote.

Of course, it’s easy to understand why some would have doubts about the Browns’ offense, as their quarterback situation is far from ideal.

However, to claim that the Browns are the worst team in the league from that point is a huge stretch.

The Browns are much more talented than a typical three-win team, and they have one of the most promising defenses in the league.

Even if there are questions at quarterback, they should get back to their dominant ways in the running game, now that they’ve returned to their previous blocking schemes and head coach Kevin Stefanski will run his offense again.

Not many people give them the benefit of the doubt, and that’s fair. They have to earn that.

However, looking at other teams’ rosters and schedules, it’s almost impossible to make a compelling case for the Browns to be at the bottom of any power rankings.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Casts Doubt On Reunion With Former WR