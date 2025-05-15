Browns QB Named Prime Trade Candidate

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need for a quarterback.

However, they may have gone a little too far with their approach.

They added four quarterbacks to the mix, and there are not enough reps for everybody.

With that in mind, and given the current quarterback picture, one of their guys might be on his way out.

Of course, it’s hard to believe they will trade either of their rookies right away, and while that could change at some point in the season, they will most likely roll with both of them into training camp.

That’s why Moe Moton of Bleacher Report thinks that Kenny Pickett could be on his way out:

“Head coach Kevin Stefanski may prefer to start a veteran signal-caller who knows his offense and then insert one of the rookies if the season goes off the rails. In that scenario, [Kenny] Pickett would be the odd man out,” Moton wrote. “As a starter between 2022 and 2023 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was a game manager. He has thrown for 300-plus yards or multiple touchdowns in only two outings. Pickett is a low-ceiling starter who won’t hurt his team with turnovers but makes too few plays to keep the job.”

If the Browns believe they can compete right now, it makes the most sense to start Joe Flacco.

He’s by no means a long-term solution, and he’ll turn the ball over frequently, but he’ll also give the team the best chance to win games.

If they’re looking to develop a young player and determine whether he can be the starter for the future, then going with Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel makes the most sense.

Pickett, on the other hand, is stuck in limbo.

He’s young enough to be worth a flier, but hasn’t shown anything that might make people think that he could be a high-end starter in this league.

He could also be their most valuable trade asset.

