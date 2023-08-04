Browns QB Reveals Post-Game Advice From Aaron Rodgers

With the fans still waiting to see how Deshaun Watson fares under center this season, one of his backups actually stole the show during the Cleveland Browns‘ win over the New York Jets at the Hall of Fame Game.

Fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed eight of 11 passes for 82 yards and one touchdown, adding six carries for 36 yards.

Following the game, he opened up on his relationship with Aaron Rodgers, who reached out to him with some post-game pointers.

The UCLA product claimed that they have a very good relationship, which is obviously very special to him because he grew up watching him play.

#Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on his conversation with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers after the game: pic.twitter.com/rGNKbuNh39 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) August 4, 2023

Rodgers reportedly told Robinson to keep pushing, put his head down, and continue putting in the work.

This isn’t the first time that these two have been tangled up, as Rodgers has openly talked about how he’s always been a fan of Robinson’s game, and it seems like he’s embracing that mentorship role with the youngster.

Barring injury, Robinson will obviously have a tough time getting some action on the field outside of garbage time.

Watson needs to live up to that massive contract extension he signed as soon as he arrived in Ohio, and he should have a long leash to play through his mistakes to go back to his MVP-caliber ways.

But Robinson needs to stay ready, as we’ve seen countless things go wrong with the Browns quarterbacks in the past, and while we hope that won’t be the case with Watson, you never know.