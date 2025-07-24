Browns’ QB Room Given Harsh Ranking Among NFL Teams

The Cleveland Browns have four potential starting quarterbacks.

That’s not ideal, as they will have to sort out reps for everybody as opposed to committing to one player and giving him as many as possible.

On top of that, it’s not like the Browns have four Pro Bowl-caliber options.

Instead, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes they have the third-worst quarterback room in the entire NFL.

“The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room went from a concern to a sideshow in the span of mere months. With four quarterbacks now competing for a spot in the pecking order, head coach Kevin Stefanski has the unenviable task of allocating reps and sorting the depth chart during training camp and the preseason. Flacco memorably led the Browns to a playoff berth after being signed off the street two years ago, but he’s regressed significantly since then. It’s telling that he’s still the odds-on favorite to come away with the starting job over three players far younger than him, making this one of the NFL’s worst quarterback rooms,” Kay wrote.

Per his rankings, only the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints have a worse quarterback room than the Browns, and as harsh as that may seem, it’s hard to disagree.

Joe Flacco is 40 years old and inching closer to retirement.

Kenny Pickett hasn’t shown anything in the NFL that could make doubters believe that he can legitimately be a starter.

Dillon Gabriel was projected to be a backup, and some thought he wouldn’t even be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Last but not least, Shedeur Sanders has a massive platform and comes with all kinds of attention — both positive and negative — but he’s also raw and has a limited ceiling.

Hopefully, the Browns will either stumble upon their franchise QB or will finally put an end to these woes in the 2026 NFL Draft.

