Browns QB Struggles On Day 6 Of Camp

The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle took another turn during Tuesday’s training camp session as Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and rookie Dillon Gabriel continue fighting for the starting spot.

Every throw gets scrutinized as the competition heats up. Gabriel faced his toughest day yet during the sixth practice session.

The third-round pick from Oregon struggled with consistency after showing promise in earlier workouts.

Tuesday told a different story for the rookie quarterback. According to ESPN Cleveland, Gabriel completed 10 of 16 passes without a touchdown.

Day 6 of Browns training camp is a wrap. This is how all 3 QBs performed in team drills today. Gabriel and Sanders failed to score a TD in 30 second drill from the 40. pic.twitter.com/2CoUDp70Im — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 29, 2025

The most costly mistake came during team drills when cornerback Cameron Mitchell intercepted a red zone pass.

“DILLON GABRIEL RED ZONE… pick,” Max Loeb shared with a clip.

DILLON GABRIEL RED ZONE… pick pic.twitter.com/TL0GMyEHAy — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) July 29, 2025

The performance marked a clear step back for Gabriel at a critical time. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced the team will phase out two-spotting practices.

This change eliminates the extra field work that had given rookies like Gabriel and Sanders additional repetitions.

Gabriel still remains in the competition despite the setback. He has worked with both first and second-team units throughout camp.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has praised his command of the playbook and processing speed.

The path forward looks more challenging now. Kenny Pickett sits out with a hamstring injury while Joe Flacco handles most first-team snaps.

Gabriel needs to bounce back quickly as opportunities become scarcer.

The Browns open the preseason against the Carolina Panthers on August 8. Gabriel should see significant playing time in that matchup.

Tuesday’s struggles may not end his chances, but they show how quickly momentum can shift.

Consistency becomes everything as the quarterback battle reaches its most important phase.

