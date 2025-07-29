Details Emerge About Martin Emerson Jr.’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns’ secondary took a major blow during Tuesday’s training camp practice when cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. went down with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

The 24-year-old was covering wide receiver Diontae Johnson on a deep route during 7-on-7 drills when he suddenly collapsed without any contact from another player.

Emerson was unable to put weight on his left leg as medical staff attended to him on the field.

Teammates and coaches gathered around as he was carted off with a towel over his head.

While the team has not released an official diagnosis, reports from inside the facility paint a concerning picture.

“Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. suffered what’s an Achilles injury in today’s practice. He’ll undergo imaging to determine the full extent of the injury but the expectation is it’s a significant tear,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

"Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. suffered what's an Achilles injury in today's practice. He'll undergo imaging to determine the full extent of the injury but the expectation is it's a significant tear," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The timing could not be worse for Cleveland’s defense.

Emerson was slated to start opposite Denzel Ward this season after showing real promise following an inconsistent 2024 campaign.

His expected role alongside Ward and Greg Newsome II would have given the Browns a solid three-man cornerback rotation that has been reliable over recent seasons.

If Emerson misses significant time, the Browns will need immediate answers from their depth chart.

Cameron Mitchell, Tony Brown II, and Chigozie Anusiem will all see increased opportunities to prove themselves.

Newsome might also need to shift from his typical nickel position to play more on the outside.

The Browns could explore external options as training camp progresses, but losing a projected starter creates unwanted uncertainty.

With the AFC North as competitive as ever, Cleveland cannot afford to take steps backward in what was expected to be a strong secondary unit.

