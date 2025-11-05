Kevin Stefanski Gives Big Injury Update On Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with more questions than answers at quarterback.

Eight games later, that hasn’t changed at all.

Dillon Gabriel hasn’t looked like the solution, and he’s only proven doubters right during his four NFL starts.

That’s why some fans continue to push for Shedeur Sanders to take over.

However, he is reportedly dealing with a back injury and is not cleared to play.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a big injury update on Sanders, saying he will continue to evaluate the rookie’s progress to determine whether he can be the backup in Week 10 against the New York Jets.

“#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Shedeur Sanders (back) will be limited today and they’ll see over the next few days if he can be QB2 for the #Jets game,” Cabot wrote.

If that’s not the case, Bailey Zappe will back up Gabriel.

Though Sanders was reportedly getting treatment every day, it seems like he’s not fully healthy.

All things considered, it certainly seems like Stefanski doesn’t have much faith in Sanders.

But after watching Gabriel fail to push the ball downfield, not giving Sanders a chance at some point would be a disservice.

Sanders has shown enough in practice and preseason flashes to at least warrant a look, especially with the offense struggling to find a rhythm.

The Browns badly need a spark or some kind of hope, and Sanders might be the only one capable of providing it.

