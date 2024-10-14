Browns RB Reveals If He Still Believes In Deshaun Watson

No team in the NFL has struggled more to find a franchise quarterback than the Cleveland Browns.

And just when it seemed as if they had finally found their guy, Deshaun Watson hasn’t lived up to the expectations.

A suspension, multiple injuries, and some subpar play have made most people lose faith in him.

However, that’s not the case with D’Onta Foreman.

When asked about Watson’s struggles, the veteran RB claimed that he still had the utmost confidence in his quarterback (via Tom Withers).

Browns RB D'Onta Foreman said he still believes in Deshaun Watson. "I have the utmost confidence in 4," he said. "I think he gets the raw end of the deal. It's not all on him." pic.twitter.com/GNPVNBQ3JZ — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 14, 2024

Then again, we should take these words with a grain of salt.

Not only are players often politically correct, but Foreman isn’t even a starter or someone who would want to put his job at risk by sharing his opinions on such a delicate matter.

There have been multiple conflicting reports about Watson’s leadership or lack thereof.

At the end of the day, winning football games is the only thing that matters, and the Browns haven’t done a lot of winning recently.

Foreman believes Watson is currently being scapegoated, adding that they’re all responsible for the current state of the team.

Of course, that’s pertfecly true to a degree, as it takes a team effort to get the job done in this league, and the Browns have also struggled with some crucial injuries, particularly on the offensive line.

Then again, as much as everybody wanted this experiment to work, the sample size is big enough to realize that Watson may not be the solution.

NEXT:

Former Browns GM Reveals Disturbing Observation About Deshaun Watson