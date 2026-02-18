Browns Receive Blunt Advice Ahead Of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a favorable position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Due to their trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, they have two first-round picks in this year’s draft, selecting 6th and 24th.

Having two first-rounders is a luxury, but with great power comes great responsibility. The Browns had a great draft in 2025, but they can’t rest on those laurels. They need to ensure that their 2026 class is as good, if not better than 2025’s, and they can’t afford to miss on either of these first-round picks.

If you talk to 20 different analysts, you’ll likely get 20 different answers as to who they’d recommend taking in the upcoming draft. Bruce Drennan believes the Browns’ biggest targets should be at offensive line and wide receiver, though, as he mentioned in a recent segment of his show, he doesn’t necessarily care who those players end up being.

“Either way they go, I’m fine with it, just take the best one,” Drennan said.

As Drennan highlighted, taking the best player available at OL and WR could be in the Browns’ best interest. This isn’t an original draft strategy by any means, but it’s one that the Browns could employ to beef up two areas of need moving forward.

Jerry Jeudy is slated to be their WR1 again in 2026, but beyond that, there isn’t a bona fide No. 2 on the depth chart. Drafting at least one receiver in the early rounds would guarantee a top-tier prospect at the position, but whether they pan out will be determined.

As for the offensive line, there are a lot of questions to answer, including the status of longtime veteran Joel Bitonio, who might not return to the league again next year. Even if he does stick around, the Browns’ quarterback, whether it be someone currently on the roster or not, will need increased protection if this offense is going to make any strides.

An elite defense needs a supportive offense, and right now, the Browns don’t have that. If they make the right moves in the draft and free agency, fans could be looking at an entirely different team come Week 1.

