Browns Receiver Leads The NFL In 3 Preseason Categories

By

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

There has been a lot of buzz about the Cleveland Browns’ receiving corps for this upcoming season.

Adding Cedric Tillman and Elijah Moore was obviously a big improvement for the WR room, but it seems like GM Andrew Berry will have a tough decision to make soon.

Austin Watkins Jr. has turned a lot of heads during the preseason, and he’s making a strong case for himself to make the team.

He was signed on the first day of training camp to sub in for Marquise Goodwin, who was placed on the Non-Football Illness (NFI) list with blood clots.

As pointed out by Tyler Johnson, the former USFL star is currently leading the preseason in receptions (15), receiving yards (245), and touchdowns (2), and he put on a show versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watkins hauled in seven of 14 targets for a whopping 139 yards and a score against the Eagles, averaging 19.9 yards per reception and including a 32-yard highlight.

He excelled and showcased his athleticism and skills after breaking off a route and making a big adjustment to grab an under-thrown ball, beating two defensive backs and taking it 32 yards down the field for the score.

Of course, it’s just the preseason, and doing it when it actually matters is a whole different thing, but he should get plenty of consideration for some snaps, even if he’s not a starter.

The Browns need playmakers if they want to get over the hump and go back to the playoffs, and this young man is proving himself to be a pure playmaker.

