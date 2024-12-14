Browns’ Recent Roster Move Puts Dustin Hopkins’ Future In Question

The Cleveland Browns don’t have anything left to play for this season, at least in terms of playoff contention.

That gives them an opportunity to build for the future and get a jump-start on the 2025 campaign.

With that in mind, it seems like they may be ready to give another kicker a look in their Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Browns have elevated K Riley Patterson from the practice squad, meaning he’ll be available to replace the struggling Dustin Hopkins vs. the Chiefs,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote on X.

This isn’t much of a surprise as Hopkins has struggled in recent weeks, missing multiple field goal attempts.

The Browns signed the veteran to a contract extension earlier in the year, thus making it difficult for them to just cut ties with him.

Now, it seems like they’re ready to move on, or at least are considering doing so.

Patterson is already familiar with the organization, as he took over for Hopkins late last season when he was out with an injury, even kicking for the Browns in their playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

He made his only field goal attempt and eight of nine PATs during that stretch.

Special teams are crucial to winning in the NFL, and teams have to spare no effort in making sure to find a kicker they can trust.

