Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns’ Recent Roster Move Puts Dustin Hopkins’ Future In Question

Browns’ Recent Roster Move Puts Dustin Hopkins’ Future In Question

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to missing a field goal during the first quarter in the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t have anything left to play for this season, at least in terms of playoff contention.

That gives them an opportunity to build for the future and get a jump-start on the 2025 campaign.

With that in mind, it seems like they may be ready to give another kicker a look in their Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Browns have elevated K Riley Patterson from the practice squad, meaning he’ll be available to replace the struggling Dustin Hopkins vs. the Chiefs,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote on X.

This isn’t much of a surprise as Hopkins has struggled in recent weeks, missing multiple field goal attempts.

The Browns signed the veteran to a contract extension earlier in the year, thus making it difficult for them to just cut ties with him.

Now, it seems like they’re ready to move on, or at least are considering doing so.

Patterson is already familiar with the organization, as he took over for Hopkins late last season when he was out with an injury, even kicking for the Browns in their playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

He made his only field goal attempt and eight of nine PATs during that stretch.

Special teams are crucial to winning in the NFL, and teams have to spare no effort in making sure to find a kicker they can trust.

NEXT:  Dianna Russini Reveals What She's Hearing About Browns' Front Office
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation