Browns Release TE From 53-Man Roster

The Cleveland Browns have had numerous injuries to contend already during the 2024 NFL regular season.

With one player primed for full duty this week, the Browns chose to cut another player from their roster on Tuesday.

Last week, tight end David Njoku returned and played a limited snap count as he suffered a knee injury during the Washington Commanders contest.

Despite Njoku’s new injury, the Browns feel confident in their veteran tight end’s availability moving forward and will release Blake Whiteheart, according to an X post from Ian Rapoport.

The #Browns are releasing TE Blake Whiteheart, who had been active while David Njoku was nursing an ankle injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2024

Whiteheart was originally signed to the practice squad before being elevated to the full roster with Njoku’s injury.

The tight end played in four games for the Browns this season, taking part in 109 snaps on offense and special teams as a result.

Against the Raiders in Week 4, Whiteheart caught his only passes of the season as he finished with three receptions for 13 yards and his first-ever NFL touchdown.

Whiteheart came to the NFL after playing at Wake Forest, and he played in two games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 before joining the Browns this year.

Njoku’s return made Whiteheart’s position on the roster unnecessary, and Cleveland will potentially look to add him back to the practice squad after he clears waivers.

Cleveland has had limited production out of the tight end position this season.

In five games, Jordan Akins is the leading receiver at the position, catching 12 passes for 98 yards and a score.

Njoku, who had four passes for 44 yards against Dallas before leaving with an injury, is the second-leading receiver for the Browns at the tight end position after catching one pass for 14 yards on Sunday against Washington.

