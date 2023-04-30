Browns Reportedly Are Very High On 1 Draft Pick’s Upside

The Cleveland Browns had some very intriguing draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Not having a first or second-round pick makes it difficult to find rookies that can contribute right away.

But they found a few players that look to have some massive upside.

One of those players is fourth-round pick Dawand Jones.

He is an offensive tackle from Ohio State and the largest player in the draft.

Jones stands at 6’8″ and weighs 374 pounds.

That is a rare size that the Browns have to work with.

But Jones is a raw player and needs plenty of coaching before he can be trusted as an NFL starter.

According to Tom Withers, the Browns see a ton of upside in Jones and are excited to work with him.

Browns believe there is plenty of upside with mammoth tackle Dawand Jones. Lots, I mean lots, to work with.

Bill Callahan is the league’s best offensive line coach, and team trusts he can develop Jones. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 30, 2023

Jones spent last season at Ohio State as their right tackle.

Cleveland can try and keep him there or move him to left tackle to potentially replace Jedrick Wills.

Wills is set to be a free agent after this season if the Browns do not pick up his fifth-year option.

The offensive line has been one of the biggest positives for the Browns.

As a run-first offense, they need great run-blockers up front.

Jones certainly has the strength and power to be a great run blocker.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan will have his work cut out for him.

But Jones has all of the traits you can not teach.