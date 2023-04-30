Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Reportedly Are Very High On 1 Draft Pick’s Upside

Browns Reportedly Are Very High On 1 Draft Pick’s Upside

By

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had some very intriguing draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Not having a first or second-round pick makes it difficult to find rookies that can contribute right away.

But they found a few players that look to have some massive upside.

One of those players is fourth-round pick Dawand Jones.

He is an offensive tackle from Ohio State and the largest player in the draft.

Jones stands at 6’8″ and weighs 374 pounds.

That is a rare size that the Browns have to work with.

But Jones is a raw player and needs plenty of coaching before he can be trusted as an NFL starter.

According to Tom Withers, the Browns see a ton of upside in Jones and are excited to work with him.

Jones spent last season at Ohio State as their right tackle.

Cleveland can try and keep him there or move him to left tackle to potentially replace Jedrick Wills.

Wills is set to be a free agent after this season if the Browns do not pick up his fifth-year option.

The offensive line has been one of the biggest positives for the Browns.

As a run-first offense, they need great run-blockers up front.

Jones certainly has the strength and power to be a great run blocker.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan will have his work cut out for him.

But Jones has all of the traits you can not teach.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

cleveland browns draft

Browns GM Makes His Thoughts Clear About Draft Philosophy

3 mins ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns Analyst Shares 1 Belief About Their Draft Plans

6 days ago

UCLA Bruins running back Demetric Felton (10) returns a kickoff during the college football game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins on November 30, 2019, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

Report: Browns Met With UCLA WR/RB Demetric Felton

2 years ago

Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) celebrates a pass breakup durning a college football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 28, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI.

Mel Kiper Jr. Discusses 2 First Round DB Options For Browns

2 years ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Mel Kiper Jr. Projects Browns To Draft Zaven Collins In First Round

2 years ago

Penn State LB Micah Parsons (11) points to the crowd during the Pittsburgh Panthers (Pitt) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions September 14, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA.

5 Linebackers The Browns Should Consider Drafting In 2021

2 years ago

American defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu of Syracuse (8) during the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl on January 30, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Cleveland Browns 7-Round 2021 Mock Draft (With Trades)

2 years ago

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) prior to the first half of the Citrus Bowl between the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide on January 01, 2020, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

5 Interior DL The Browns Should Target In 2021 Draft

2 years ago

West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) makes a tackle on Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm (80) during the first quarter of the college football game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the West Virginia Mountaineers on October 17, 2020, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Fields II was called for a horse collar tackle on the play.

Browns Go Heavy Defense In 7-Round 2021 Mock Draft

2 years ago

American linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0), American defensive lineman Quincy Roche of Miami (55) and American linebacker Riley Cole of South Alabama (44) during the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl on January 30, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Browns Projected To Go EDGE In NBC's Latest Mock Draft

2 years ago

Browns GM Makes His Thoughts Clear About Draft Philosophy

No more pages to load