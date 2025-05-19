Browns Reportedly Gave ‘Marching Orders’ To Top Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade down from No. 2 because the return was too good to pass up.

However, that’s not the only reason why they chose to pass on a prospect like Travis Hunter.

They were also quite high on Mason Graham, and while taking a defensive tackle as high as No. 5 isn’t a popular decision, he showcased the potential to be an NFL-ready run-stuffer for years to come.

Nevertheless, he didn’t come without risks or concerns.

Some noted that he was almost 24 pounds lighter at the NFL Scouting Combine, and watching him vomit during the first day of the rookie minicamp was far from encouraging.

With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the team wasn’t too concerned with his weight or believed he’s out of shape, but they did give him ‘marching orders’ to work on his body:

“The Browns aren’t overly concerned about Graham’s weight because he moves with plenty of speed, power and explosiveness. But they did give him marching orders to work on his body composition over the next few months as he participates in the voluntary offseason program and prepares for training camp,” Cabot wrote.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 296 pounds, he was reportedly listed at 320 pounds in college.

Graham was a dominant force at the line of scrimmage in Michigan, and the Wolverines are known for running a tight and disciplined ship, so it’s not like the work ethic isn’t there.

Of course, you don’t want this kind of thing to be the first thing you hear about a top-five selection, and that will most definitely continue to be a story worth following closely.

Even so, Graham pushed through his illness after vomiting and got right back on the field to continue his drills, so perhaps people just read too much into that.

