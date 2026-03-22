Browns Reportedly Have Interest In Drafting QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have Shedeur Sanders slated to start the 2026 NFL season, following his strong performance down the stretch last year. While Sanders left a lot to be desired on tape, he showed off his arm talent, ability to extend plays with his legs and his fearlessness in the pocket.

Sanders can improve a lot from a mechanics and decision-making standpoint, but the makings of an NFL quarterback are in there. New head coach Todd Monken has already said he thinks highly of Sanders, so it’ll be interesting to see how the sophomore looks in a new system with new personnel to boot.

Cleveland is certainly hoping Sanders leaps in his development, but with several draft picks to use in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, they should also seriously consider taking a gamble on another quarterback prospect. This year’s class is lackluster at best after Fernando Mendoza, though names such as Ty Simpson remain intriguing.

Simpson had his moments last year for Alabama and is widely considered to be the second-best prospect after Mendoza. Unlike Mendoza, though, Simpson’s draft range is anywhere from the first round to early on Day 2.

Cleveland has two first-round picks at their disposal and reportedly like Simpson, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns like Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, but it remains to be seen if they like him enough to take him in the first round, where he’s likely to go. Simpson has started only 15 games — all last season — but exhibited some tantalizing traits, including quick processing, accuracy, arm strength and mobility,” Cabot wrote.

In today’s NFL, NFL offenses value mobile quarterbacks who can still launch the ball downfield and keep defenses honest in the middle of the field. Simpson showed that he can handle managing a passing game, though his lack of experience makes him a sizable risk at the professional level.

Simpson would be best served coming off the bench for at least his rookie year to learn and develop more without the pressure of winning games, so Cleveland might not be his best landing spot. Still, if he falls in the draft then the Browns might have to seriously consider taking him.

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Analyst Explains Why Browns Are Expected To Be Better In 2026