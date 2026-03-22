Analyst Explains Why Browns Are Expected To Be Better In 2026

The Cleveland Browns made a significant coaching change this offseason, bringing in Todd Monken to help reshape the offense. After a disappointing 2025 campaign, expectations are already building around what this unit can become under new leadership. While the roster still has questions, particularly at quarterback, there is a growing belief that improvement is not just hoped for, but expected. According to ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, that expectation is coming directly from the top of the organization.

That message starts with ownership.

“You also gotta keep in mind what ownership just said. Jimmy Haslam did say he thought that this was a roster that was better than its 5 12 record. They’re building this team up with the intent to win games. I think that Todd Monken was brought partly in due to the fact that he could develop players. I think there’s an expectation that this team is going to be better than last year, given the coaching change and the amount of resources that they’re going to pour into this offense in the draft next month,” Oyefusi said.

"You also gotta keep in mind what ownership just said. Jimmy Haslam did say he thought that this was a roster that was better than their 5-12 record. I think there's expectation that this team is going to be better than last year given the coaching change and the amount of… pic.twitter.com/v0jueayHhu — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 21, 2026

Monken was brought in not just to call plays, but to elevate the offense as a whole. That includes developing young talent, maximizing the strengths of the current roster, and creating a system that can produce consistent results. His track record suggests he is capable of doing that, but the pressure will be immediate.

One of the biggest challenges will be the quarterback position. Whether it is a young player continuing to develop who is currently on the roster or a new addition through the draft, Monken will need to find a way to stabilize that spot.

As Oyefusi noted, the Browns are expected to invest heavily in the offense during the upcoming draft. They are showing a lot of interest in wide receivers so far with their pre-draft visits, such as Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston, and Germie Bernard.

Ultimately, Todd Monken was brought in to help unlock what the Browns believe this roster can become. Now, the expectation is that he will deliver.

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