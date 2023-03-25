Browns Insider Notes Offseason Workout Schedule Dates To Remember

Now that the new NFL league year has begun, fans can start preparing for Cleveland Browns football.

The Browns have made plenty of strong moves this offseason.

They have improved on both sides of the ball by making a few key signings and one big trade.

But when can fans start to see the new-look Browns on the field?

Well, the offseason workout schedule has just been released, with the Browns’ first day on April 17th.

According to Jake Trotter, the first workouts are set for May 23rd.

First day: April 17

OTAs: May 23-25 and May 30-June 1

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

The Browns have playoff expectations at the very least this upcoming season.

With a full offseason for quarterback Deshaun Watson, he should be much improved in his second season as a Brown.

Also, Watson will have plenty of new weapons to throw to thanks to the aforementioned moves.

Cleveland added wide receivers Elijah Moore, and Marquise Goodwin.

Those two join a wide receiver corps of Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Not to mention the Browns still have David Njoku at tight end.

Heading into the 2023 season that is a good set of pass catchers.

One of the downfalls for the Browns last season was their porous defense.

Yet, with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Browns should be much improved on that side.

Fans are chopping at the bit for the season to begin, and Browns fans have plenty of reason to be optimistic.