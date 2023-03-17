Browns Nation

Browns Reportedly Land A Top Available Tight End

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to add some playmakers to their offense.

They have already shown they are willing to spend money this offseason.

But, most of the moves they have made were to upgrade the defense.

It is time for the Browns to use some resources on the other side of the ball.

One spot where they are looking to add a player is at tight end.

Mary Kay Cabot confirmed a report that the Browns have done that by signing Jordan Akins.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson must love the idea of acquiring Akins.

They spent plenty of time together in Houston, and Akins can play a solid role as a backup tight end.

Cleveland should be looking for even more playmakers after this signing.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns make any plays for some of the wide receivers still on the market.

Mecole Hardman is the top option available and he is a speed threat that the Browns could use.

Cleveland needs to get the most out of their quarterback, as giving him the best weapons possible is a winning strategy.

If they do not decide to sign a wide receiver, we could see them enter the running back market.

Not many teams have been interested in signing running backs thus far.

But, with Kareem Hunt in free agency, the Browns may decide to try and replace him.

As we enter the second tier of free agents, there are plenty that should pique the Browns’ interest.

Playing in a tough AFC, the Browns must be looking to improve their offense.

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

